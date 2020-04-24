Woman arrested for plot to harm ex-boyfriend

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say a 40-year-old woman made “significant plans” to harm and potentially kill her ex-boyfriend, in addition to recruiting another person to help her.

Carlisle police took Claudia Amos into custody while she was en route to harm her ex-boyfriend on Friday. Amos was in possession of several items she was planning to use as weapons in the assault, and tried to hide or destroy the evidence, authorities said.

East Pennsboro Township Police Department assisted in taking Amos into custody.

She was arrested on numerous charges, including solicitation to commit murder, criminal solicitation to commit robbery, intimidation in child abuse cases, and more.

Amos remains in Cumberland County Prison without bail.