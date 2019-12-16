1  of  19
Woman charged with assaulting troopers, hospital staff

Carlisle/West Shore
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Mount Holly Springs woman is accused of assaulting police for the second time this year.

Rachel M. Lander, 30, was charged Sunday with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and related offenses regarding an incident Sunday morning.

Troopers had responded to a home for a mental health commitment and found Lander sitting on a bed next to a large knife and tire iron. She pointed a gun that turned out to be a BB gun and repeatedly threatened to kill the troopers, state police said in a news release.

She then resisted arrest, bit a trooper on the arm, and headbutted a trooper multiple times while in the back seat of a state police vehicle, police said.

Lander later threatened to kill hospital staff at UPMC Carlisle, kicked a nurse in the jaw, and spit in the face of another nurse, according to the news release.

Lander previously was charged Sept. 1 after police say she assaulted troopers and threatened first responders at the hospital.

