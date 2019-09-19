Woman charged with child endangerment, animal neglect in ‘not habitable’ home

MOUNT HOLLY SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County woman has been charged for her alleged role in an endangerment case where police say young children were living in a home so filthy it “was not habitable by anyone.”

Krystal Group, of Mount Holly Springs, is charged with four counts of reckless endangerment, three counts of endangering the welfare of children, and six counts of animal neglect.

The father of the children, 32-year-old Jordan Aiken, was arrested on similar charges earlier this month.

Jordan M. Aiken

Mount Holly Springs police said Aiken was intoxicated when he slashed the tires of Group’s car and made threats to burn their mobile home while the children were inside.

Officers responded, took Aiken into custody, then found the home had no running water and was filled with human and animal feces and garbage. The house was immediately condemned.

Group gave birth to a child days before the domestic incident and told Aiken she would not bring her baby into the home, police said. The other children in the home were ages 4, 6, and 10.

Police say Group is charged because she knew the children were in serious danger.

The children are in the protective custody of Children and Youth Services.

Two dogs and four cats were living amongst the garbage and did not have any proper medical attention, police said. The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area removed the pets and provided care for them.

Group has been released on unsecured bail. Aiken waived a preliminary hearing in the case Wednesday and remains in Cumberland County Prison on $99,000 bail, according to court records.