Woman charged with cruelty to stolen rabbits

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County woman is charged after police say she stole baby rabbits from a backyard cage and caused one to die by failing to provide them with proper care.

Madysen A. Geoghan, 18, of Enola, is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, neglect of animals, and theft.

East Pennsboro Township police said five baby rabbits were stolen from the 1300 block of Fourth Street in West Fairview on May 9. Three of the rabbits were later returned to the owner, but one of the three had died from malnutrition.

Police said there was a significant period of time that no food or water was provided to the rabbits.