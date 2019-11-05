Woman dies after I-81 crash near Shippensburg

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Virginia woman died and three other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 81 in Southampton Township, police said.

Manjulaben Patel, 64, was a passenger in a 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan that crashed at mile marker 27.2, about two miles south of the King Street exit, around 4:14 p.m., state police in Carlisle said in a news release.

Daminiben Patel, 24, also of Abingdon, Virginia, was driving the Toyota in the right lane while passing another vehicle and failed to get far enough ahead before attempting to reenter the left lane, police said.

When the vehicles collided, the back of the minivan became pinned under the front of the other vehicle. Daminiben Patel lost control then crashed when the vehicles separated, police said.

Manjulaben Patel was found dead when troopers arrived at the scene. Daminiben Patel and two other passengers sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle failed to stop and render aid or exchange information, police said. The make and model of that vehicle are not known.

