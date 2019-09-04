Woman pocketed someone else’s cash at Walmart checkout, police say

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are asking for help to identify a woman they say pocketed cash that belonged to another shopper at the Walmart in Lower Allen Township.

Police said the shopper left her cash at a self-checkout on Aug 24 and the woman they’re seeking quickly went to the checkout and pocketed the money.

Investigators released surveillance photos of the woman. They said she was with two other females throughout her time at the store and all three left in a red Acura SUV.

Anyone who recognizes the woman should call Lower Allen police at 717-975-7575.