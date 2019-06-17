Woman seen in Mister Rogers T-shirt sought in theft case

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — She may look like a fan of Mister Rogers, but a police news release doesn’t make her out to be a very friendly neighbor.

Lower Allen Township police released surveillance photos of a woman they want to question regarding a theft at the Capital City Mall. They said the woman assisted another person in stealing $200 worth of children’s shorts from The Children’s Place on Friday.

The woman was wearing a T-shirt with a photo of Mister Rogers and the words “you are special just the way you are.”

She fled in a silver Chrysler Town and Country minivan, police said.

Anyone who can identify her should call Lower Allen police at 717-975-7575.