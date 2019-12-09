Woman sought after dog abandoned at animal hospital

1  of  2
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a woman who abandoned a dog at an animal hospital.

Employees at the Rossmoyne Animal Emergency Center in Mechanicsburg say the woman came in with the 5-year-old pug-mix just after midnight. The woman told a staff member that the dog had bitten her friend, and she asked how much it would cost to get the dog checked out.

When the woman was told the fee would be $95, she stated that she could not afford that amount. Before other options were discussed, the woman left the center. Surveillance video shows she abandoned the dog outside and drove away.

The dog was found nearby and returned to the animal hospital.

Lower Allen Township police are trying to identify the woman and may charge her.

