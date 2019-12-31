Woman sought for retaliating against witnesses in stalking case

MT. HOLLY SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County woman awaiting trial on charges she falsely accused another person of child sex trafficking is wanted on new allegations she threatened a witness in the case.

Tanya Greiman, 60, of Mount Holly Springs, is being sought on felony counts of stalking and retaliation against a witness or victim, as well as a misdemeanor count of harassment.

Police said Greiman was scheduled to surrender Tuesday but failed to appear.

Greiman was initially arrested in March. Authorities said after her boyfriend of 29 years broke up with her, she reported to Children and Youth Services that her ex’s new girlfriend was trafficking her own daughters.

The 13- and 15-year-old girls were stalked by Greiman, who followed the teens to their bus stop, yelled at them, and called their mother names, investigators said.

Police said Greiman ultimately confessed to the false reports, telling officers she was “furious” and did it to hurt the other woman and her daughters. She was charged with stalking, harassment, and interfering with the custody of children.

Additional charges were filed in May after police say Greiman retaliated against and harassed another witness in the case.

Greiman is believed to be staying with family in Boiling Springs or York. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call Mount Holly Springs police at 717-486-7615.