Woman struck, strangled and assaulted after a Tinder meet-up went wrong

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – State Police say a woman was struck, strangled and assaulted after a Tinder meet-up went wrong Tuesday.

The victim, a York Springs, 22-year-old female, told police that she met Eduardo Venegas Del Muro, 22, on the Tinder app and agreed to meet in person.

Police say that when Del Muro and the victim got out of his car he struck her multiple times in the face and strangled her until she was unconscious.

Police said Del Muro sexually assaulted the victim and fled the scene.

The exact location where the incident took place is unknown.

Del Muro was found and taken into custody Thursday at Cumberland County Prison for rape, aggravated assault, kidnapping, and other charges along with an ICE detainer.

Del Muro is awaiting a preliminary hearing.