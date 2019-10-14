Women-owned businesses showcased in Camp Hill for small business month

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — October is National Women’s Small Business Month, and there is plenty to celebrate here in Central Pennsylvania.

There are nearly 13-million women-owned businesses in the U.S. and in Camp Hill women are contributing to that number.

There are 44 women-owned businesses on Market Street and we spoke with the owners of four of those businesses, One Good Woman, Little Black Dress, Underneath It All, and Live in Color.

For more information on the featured businesses check out their websites: onegoodwoman.com/, underneathitall.net/, littleblackdresscamphill.com/, and liveincolorboutique.com/