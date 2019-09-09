Work begins to repave 10 miles of I-81

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT has started preparation work to repair and repave 10.5 miles of Interstate 81 in Cumberland County.

The work zone is from the bridge over Kutz Road in Penn Township to the bridge over Route 641 at Exit 49 for High Street in Carlisle.

PennDOT spokesman Mike Crochunis said drivers may encounter short-term single-lane restrictions in either direction for up to four miles through the work zone five or six nights a week between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. as crews trim trees, set barrier, and repair and pave the on- and off-ramps.

Eventually, it will be necessary to temporarily detour on- and off-ramp traffic when overnight work is scheduled to repair and resurface the ramps within the interchanges. Those restrictions will not be scheduled during Carlisle car shows or holidays.

Once overnight temperatures begin to cool, the contractor may extend hours to between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. in the northbound lanes, and between 8 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the southbound lanes.

The project is expected to be completed in February 2021.