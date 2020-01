FAIRVIEW TWP. Pa, (WHTM) — Crews are on scene of a York County home that went up in flames just before 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The house is on the 100 block of Old York Road in Fairview Township near the Capital City Airport.

Officials say the house was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived. They say no one was home when the fire started but a dog was inside and did not make it out.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.