YWCA Carlisle, Hope Station to host 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — YWCA Carlisle and Hope Station are teaming up to present the 21-day Racial Equity Challenge.

The online challenge was created for Midstate communities to form new habits around social justice ideas and practices.

Each day, participants will be emailed articles, videos and podcasts centered around a different topic.

“We found that a lot of people will have conversations around racial justice and racial equity issues but don’t necessarily know what to do with that information or how to be part of the solution, so we’re making sure people have some of the tools they need to start actively engaging in making a difference,” said Maria Petrilak, development director for YWCA Carlisle.

The challenge begins May 11.

For more information, or to register for the 21-day challenge, visit YWCA’s event page.