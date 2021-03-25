Carroll Twp farm owners displeased with potential rezoning project

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Animal owners in Carroll Township are up in arms about a proposal to rezone parts of the community.

Certain farm animals, like free-range roosters, wouldn’t be allowed in the rezoned areas and some animals would have to be kept in cages.

The Luster family’s farm is one of the spots that would be impacted. They say their roosters and chickens are important to them — and they can’t imagine having to get rid of them due to the potential rezoning proposal.

“It’s a family project. We all come together. We clean the coop, we feed the animals. My boys get up in the morning and the first thing they want to do is come down here,” said Jamie Luster, a farm animal owner. “There’s no way I could take these animals away from my children.”

The township held a meeting on Thursday to discuss the potential changes.

It did not make a decision, but does plan to bring up the issue again next month.