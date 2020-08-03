Cartoon Network Hotel re-opens in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The first ever Cartoon Network Hotel is now officially reopened and back for business in Lancaster, Pa.

The hotel has been shut down for the past 3 months due to the pandemic, but managers have been using that time to implement safety regulations throughout the hotel such as social distancing standards and mask requirements. The outdoor splash zone and pool are now open for the first time this year as well.

We stopped by today to talk with Director of Marketing Jeff Eisenburg to give us some insight on what customers should expect when visiting this one of a kind unique hotel.