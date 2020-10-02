Case of coronavirus at Central Manor Elementary

FILE – This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., in 2020, shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. One of COVID-19’s scariest mysteries is why some people are mildly ill or have no symptoms and others rapidly die — and scientists are starting to unravel why. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Penn Manor School District announced that there is another case of coronavirus, but now at Central Manor Elementary School.

The district says the person will not be back at school until they have recovered. Those who have been in close contact with the person have been notified.

As a result of the positive case, the district says the following actions have been taken:

Contacted the PA Department of Health for further guidance

Cleaned and disinfected locations visited by the individual who tested positive

Identified individuals who had close contact with the infected individual and communicated directly with them on their next steps, which could include a 14-day quarantine.

The school says it is not closing the school at this time.