MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cash 5 ticket sold in Adams County is worth $400,000.

The ticket sold at the SnapGo, at 15 Buchanan Valley Road in Orrtanna, matched all five balls drawn Saturday, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced.

The winning numbers are 22, 25, 28, 30 and 40.

Winners cannot be identified until after prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date.