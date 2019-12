MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket was sold in Marysville, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced.

The ticket for the Dec. 27 drawing matched all five balls drawn to win $400,000, less withholding. It was sold at Susquehanna Beer & Soda, at 600 South State Road.

The winning numbers are 15, 26, 30, 37 and 39.

Winners cannot be identified until prizes are claimed. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date.