Cassel Vineyards hosting Relay for Life event this weekend

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A local vineyard is using the launch of their new wine on Sunday to raise money for cancer awareness and research, and offer live entertainment for the community.

Cassel Vineyards out of Hummelstown, Dauphin County, is excited to be launching its new drink Purple Rein, a canned bubbly wine. Proceeds from the special event will go to Relay for Life, the fundraising body for the American Cancer Society.

“This event is especially important to Cassel Vineyards because of all of our family and friends that are being affected by various types of cancer,” Cassel Vineyards told abc27 News.

On Sunday, the vineyard will offer the bubbly wine while offering live music.

“Enjoy live music from Jeff Seyfried and For Play Duo,” they said. “And [enjoy] delicious food from four food trucks: Philadelphia Hoagie Co. On the Roll, Whirling Dervish Bakery, Piper Belle’s BBQ, and Gina’s Scoops, which is proudly serving Penn State Creamery Ice Cream.”

The event will have COVID-19 protocols, including 12 feet X 12 feet squares in their lawn. The vineyard also hosts free concerts every Friday and Saturday.