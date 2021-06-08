Cat killed in Adams county: ‘I chopped it with my sword. It was magic’

READING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Sunday, State Troopers responded to an animal cruelty call on S Hickory lane in Reading Township in which a cat had been killed using a sword.

Upon arrival, police learned that Mylo Latour had killed his sister’s cat, Mittens, using a red-handled sword.

Mylo’s sister told police she let Mittens out of her residence before hearing “screaming” and “groaning.” Afterward, she discovered the cat outside of Mylo’s front door.

The next day, Mylo’s sister asked why he killed the cat, who responded saying “it came into his room and it had power over him,” adding “my eyes dilated and I chopped it with my sword. It was magic.”

Police observed the eviscerated cat at the scene, saying “it had injuries consistent with disembowelment.” Paperwork shows “there appeared to be a clean cut to the rear of the cat’s body.”