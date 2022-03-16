GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for the person who stole a catalytic converter from a church van in Gettysburg, Adams County.

According to a release, the Cumberland Township Police were dispatched to the Heritage Assembly of God Church at 1575 Chambersburg Road in Gettysburg for a reported theft.

Officers met with a church member who stated they had found that the catalytic converter had been stolen from a 1999 Dodge Van belonging to the church. They observed the exhaust system of the van had been cut and the converter was missing.

According to church surveillance footage from March 3, a silver-colored SUV entered the parking lot of the church at around 12:45 a.m. The video also showed the person approaching the van and sparks could be seen coming from the underside of the van.

In the following days, several other catalytic converters were reported stolen along the same section of the roadway.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers by clicking here.