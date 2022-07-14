DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The third location for Catherine Hershey School for Early Learning will open in Middletown in 2025.

The subsidiary of Milton Hershey School announced its third location, CHS Middletown, on Thursday, July 14. Hershey (opening in 2023) and Harrisburg (opening in 2024) were previously announced as the school’s two other locations.

According to the press release, Middletown is considered a prime location for the program because it is broadly accessible to surrounding urban and rural communities.

Each location will serve 150 children from birth to age five at no cost to qualifying families. The locations also expect to have up to 80 employees and volunteers.