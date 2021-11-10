Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning breaks ground on cost-free center

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning commemorated the groundbreaking of its first cost-free Early Childhood Resource Center.

CHS Hershey will serve children from birth to age 5 from economically disadvantaged and at-risk backgrounds. It’s part of a $350 million initiative to fund the initial development of up to six cost-free Early Childhood Resource Centers across Pennsylvania.

The first location will open in Hershey in 2023, serving 150 students. The second location will open in Harrisburg’s midtown in 2024. Additional locations will be later determined.

CHS students will not be automatically admitted to Milton Hershey School upon turning 5-years-old but can apply for admission.

The groundbreaking coincides with Milton Hershey School’s Founders Week, marking 112 years since the Milton Hershey School was established.

The groundbreaking is at the future site of CHS Hershey, at the intersection of Governor and Homestead Roads.