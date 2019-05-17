Catholic Conference apologizes for Facebook post trolling clergy abuse victim

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Catholic Conference, a lobbying division of the church in Pennsylvania, is apologizing after a comment it made on Facebook in response to a victim of clergy abuse.

The conference recently posted on Facebook in support of a proposed limitation to abortion.

Carolyn Fortney is a Dauphin County survivor of clergy sexual abuse. She responded to the post with, “Up next, how about statute of limitations reform?”

The Catholic Conference replied, “Why do you have to troll here Carolyn? Don’t you get enough media attention?”

That surprised Fortney.

“When somebody attacks one of us, they attack all of the survivors, and so it just shows us how much more work we have to do,” she said.

The conference posted this statement on its Facebook page:

“We would like to apologize to Ms. Carolyn Fortney for a response to a reasonable question she posted earlier on our Facebook page. This response was not in line with our Catholic principles and has no place in respectful, public disclosure. We are addressing this matter with the employee who posted the response. It is wrong and will not happen again.”