Caught on camera: Truck stolen from Lower Paxton Twp car dealership

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Owners at I-Deal cars in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County, are trying to boost sales after they were affected by the pandemic, but now they’re dealing with a big loss after a truck was stolen from their lot.

“We have been struggling to maintain our usual projection of sales and as of last year when we were shut down, we still tried to continue to pay our employees they’re part of our family and we do so and moved on and we’re trying to bolster up again another year of sales and we were hit with this loss,” said Jessica Rodic, wife of the owner of I-Deal Cars.

Owners advertised a Ford F-250 truck on their website and it was stolen two days later.

“We have some video footage of two men who came and spent a large effort, about 45 minutes trying to take this truck and successfully were able to,” Rodic said.

Security footage shows a man, with his face covered, walking along the front of the building. Owners say the suspects were able to jump-start the truck to get it running.

“They initially tried to use a snowplow to ram our back parking lot fence in order to take this truck out of our property,” Rodic said.

After 45 minutes in the lot, the men were able to get away with the truck.

“It’s a $15,000 dollar truck and the snowplow repairs have not been estimated, or the fence damage, so we’re upwards of at least $20,000,” Rodic said.

The owners are offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest. Lower Paxton Township Police are also investigating.