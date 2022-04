CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A house fire in Hampden Township closed Wertzville Road on Thursday. There were no injuries reported and the homeowner did escape.

The fire marshal reported to the scene to determine the cause of the fire. The building has sustained fire damage.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.