SWATARA, Pa. (WHTM) — The cause of a fire that heavily damaged a Rodeway Inn on Friday, April 15 has been ruled undetermined.

According to Swatara Township Fire Cheif Mike Ibberson, the ruling was made in conjunction with the Dauphin County Fire Tas Force as well as the Beaure of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. What is known is that the fire started in the attic.

Chief Ibberson, also said some people were treated on scene for smoke inhalation. One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was sent to the hospital.

Approximately 75 firefighters responded and fought the blaze. The Dauphin County Fire Investigation Team is looking into how the fire started. No word on a cause just yet.

The American Red Cross says 36 adults and four children have been displaced because of the blaze.