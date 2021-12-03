C&B Outdoor: A Midstate clothing company with a message

(WHTM) — For those who would like to shop small this holiday season, some local college students have a few gift ideas.

In the wake of the pandemic, Lucas Cunningham and Samuel Bates started a landscape company to earn some cash. As their business grew, so did their mission. They wanted to impact the lives of those they worked for and beyond.

So, they started C&B Outdoor, a clothing company with the mission to free your journey. Through messaging on sweatshirts, hats, beanies, t-shirts, and bags, all employees are full-time college students and they hope they can inspire others.

“We figured why not clothing? Why not use clothing as a way to inspire people to live their best life? And to push past boundaries that may be confining us from being the person we want to be,” Cunningham said.

The company also wants to give back to the environment. They are donating one percent of gross profit to For the Planet. The co-founders also hope to expand and get a storefront space in Cumberland County in the near future and, eventually, become a worldwide brand.

For those interested, their clothing is sold at Highland Gardens in Camp Hill and at Hepfer’s Ace Homecenter in Lemoyne. Or, visit their website by clicking here.