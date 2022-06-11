SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A celebration of everything Pennsylvania has to offer, Proudly PA was held Saturday at Fort Hunter Park.

Attendees were able to taste locally sourced foods while enjoying music, local wine, craft beer, and distilled spirits were also available. Crafts, as well as other unique items, were also featured at the event,

“It really focuses on everything that is really great about Pennsylvania. The breweries, the wineries, the distilleries, and all the little small businesses that got their start in Pennsylvania,” Michelle McKown of Dauphin County Parks and Recreation said.

If you missed Saturday’s event, another event Dauphin County will be hosting is Brew Fest on July 16. It will also be held at Fort Hunter Park.