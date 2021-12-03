Centerville Middle School student allegedly made terroristic shooting threats

CENTERVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — East Hempfield Township Police have charged a 12-year-old Centerville Middle School student with two counts of terroristic threats.

Police were notified that on Thursday morning that the student allegedly threatened other students that he was going to commit a shooting at the school on Monday, Dec. 6. Police say they identified, removed, and interviewed the student on Friday. Other students were interviewed as well.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

The student will not be in school on Dec. 6 and police say there is no further threat.