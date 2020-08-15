Central Dauphin East Middle School student missing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Central Dauphin East Middle School student has been missing since Saturday morning, according to the school district.

In a letter addressed to students and families, Central Dauphin School District says 8th grader Destiny Snyder disappeared from her home in Lower Paxton Township between 2:30 a.m. and 8:00 a.m.

The school district is asking that anyone with information contact police immediately.

The letter to families can be read below:

Dear CDSD Students and Families,

A CD East Middle School 8th grade student, Destiny Snyder, went missing between approximately 2:30 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. this morning, August 15, 2020, from her home in Lower Paxton Township.

A recent picture of destiny is attached to this email. If you know of anyone who has seen or spoken to her since her disappearance, please immediately call Lower Paxton Township Police at 717-657-5656.

Thank you.