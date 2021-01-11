Central Dauphin School Board votes to send students back to the classroom

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Students in the Central Dauphin School District are headed back to the classroom. School board members made some changes to their learning plan at their meeting on Monday night.

A majority of the board voted to send kids back to in-person learning starting Tuesday, Jan. 19.

On that day elementary students will go back to fully in person learning. Middle school and high school students will go back to hybrid learning which is a combination of virtual and in person learning.

Students in the district have been fully remote since Thanksgiving.

Board President Ford Thompson insists that it is time for students to get back to the classroom.

“Our students need to go back to school and have that option. Sitting in front of a computer, particularly K-5, doesn’t work. It will never work,” Thompson said.

Michael Williams, a second-grade teacher in the district is preparing for his students to come back. He said they’ll be relying on things like masking, social distancing and hand washing to maintain safety.

“We’ll finish up strong with our students this coming week for virutal learning,” Williams said. “I did say I’ll miss being able to see their smiling faces because I’m able to do that right now. But I’ll be excited to have them back in the classroom.”

District leaders have not yet made any decisions about when students in grades 6-12 will return to fully in person learning.

Any families that don’t feel ready for the in person or hybrid returns can stick with the district’s “CORE” program, which is entirely online learning.