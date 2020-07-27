Central Dauphin School District considering hybrid-style return for schooling

Rows of school buses are parked at their terminal, Friday, July 10, 2020, in Zelienople, Pa. Pennsylvania schools are working on how they will safely transport students this fall, but one idea that won’t be part of the plan is to install plastic barriers around school bus drivers. The state Transportation Department rejected that idea recently, saying there wasn’t evidence it’ll make anyone safer. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Central Dauphin School District is currently considering a phased-in approach toward in-person instruction for the upcoming school year.

In a letter to parents, superintendent Norman Miller said the district is considering a hybrid-model towards teaching students to ensure that students have at least some access to in-person learning.

Miller said the consideration is based on newly released guidelines from the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

The hybrid model, currently under consideration, combines face-to-face instruction with online learning by splitting students into two groups and only having half in the school buildings at any given time.

Miller says students will receive in-person instruction in school buildings two consecutive days per week (most likely — Group A: Mondays and Tuesday; Group B: Wednesday and Thursday), and would participate in distance learning the other three weekdays.

The hybrid model would be a change from the full-on in-person teaching model that the district previously announced. Miller says that this model would help allow schools to be as safe as possible and allow the district to adhere to the Department of Education’s guidelines.

The district’s school board will be discussing the hybrid model at its meeting on August 3, 2020. Following that meeting, Miller says he will be in touch with parents regarding solidified plans for the first day — August 24.

