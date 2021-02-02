Central Dauphin School District middle, high-schoolers returning to in-person learning

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Central Dauphin School District middle and high school students will be returning to full-time in-person instruction on Feb. 9.

The decision comes a few weeks after the board of directors voted to allow elementary students to return to school, which district officials said was a major success.

Still, the state’s education and health department guidelines still classify the Central Dauphin District area as a “substantial risk” for infection, which comes with a recommendation of virtual learning.

However, district officials said they are on the cusp of qualifying for the moderate range, as cases have dropped sharply in the last five to six weeks.

“The district administration — every day — is in contact with the Department of Health. They’re in contact with PDE, and it’s all in the interest of the safety of students and faculty,” said Justin Warren, Central Dauphin School District Board of Directors vice president.

The board failed to get many teachers on board with the decision. Several spoke during a meeting Tuesday night, asking why the district couldn’t wait until more teachers have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

“How long is it before we have to shut down and go full remote again, and it’s another schedule that the kids have to get adjusted to. So, it’s another break in their education. Just when we think we’re making strides, and just when we think that we’re getting into a routine. We gotta turn. We gotta pivot,” said Tiffany Henry, Swatara Middle School teacher.

District officials did admit, there will be times where social distancing inside schools or on the busses won’t be possible. But based on feedback from parents, they estimate that Central Dauphin High School will be at 55 percent capacity, and Central Dauphin East will be at 57 percent.

High-schoolers will still work remotely on Fridays.