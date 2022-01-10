Central Dauphin students, teachers and parents adjust to COVID-19 impact

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Parents in the Central Dauphin School District were notified there are more than 110 active COVID-19 cases in the high school. The district announced they will switch to virtual learning for the rest of the week, and all extracurricular activities will be canceled during that period.

Fernando Vega Jr. says his daughter is adjusting to the change, but there are still challenges.

“They went online last week and she could not get a connection,” Vega said. “I have to find a way to get her laptop looked at, while the school is closed.

All elementary schools will return to the classroom on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and will be dismissed at their normal time. Middle school and CD East High School students will also return to in-person learning and will have an early dismissal time at 1:45 p.m.