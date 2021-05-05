Central Pa. Food Bank using grant to ensure supplies get to hardest hit communities

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The pandemic has hit some Pennsylvanians harder than others, and the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank wants to make sure food gets in the hands of those who need it most.

It’s using more than 440,000 dollars in grant money from Feeding America to address hunger in rural communities and among people of color.

Employees will go through equity and diversity training so they can be better equipped to help those in the greatest need.

“We want to ensure that we are meeting the needs of those that we are serving and we’re doing it with the most respectful and dignified manner and so we really wanted to work with an outside specialist to help us,” said Jennifer Powell, the director of development at the Central Pa. Food Bank.

The money will also be used to buy more culturally relevant food items with different ethnicities in mind.