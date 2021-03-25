Central Penn College expanding housing program to all full-time students

SUMMERDALE, Pa. (WHTM) — Central Penn College is expanding its housing scholarship for current and future students.

The college started offering free housing to first-year students two years ago. It’s been a big success, and now with the pandemic, the school is allowing students to apply for free housing for up to eight consecutive terms — or two years of college.

The program starts in summer 2021.

“If it’s making a choice for them to have to move back home and become an online student when they want to be in-ground, in-person, then we need to be able to give them that opportunity, so if they can come here and it’s one financial pressure that’s off their back, then we’re doing the right thing,” Dr. Linda Fedrizzi-Williams, of Central Penn College, said.

To qualify, students need to remain in good academic standing, attend classes full-time and agree to all housing program guidelines.

The program provides over $11,00 in support in order to make Central Penn as affordable as possible for its students.

Students who are part-time, or in “credit-bearing diploma or certification programs,” can apply for partial scholarships that will provide up to $5,808 in housing assistance — which equals out to half of the on-campus housing costs.

Those interested in applying for a Central Penn housing scholarship or learning more about the opportunity can fill out a 2021 Housing Scholarship Interest Form.