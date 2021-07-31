Central Penn College helping families in need with clothing and supply drive

SUMMERDALE, Pa. (WHTM) — Central Penn College is helping families with their Raise the Roof campaign.

They’re supporting organizations that are helping people struggling with homelessness and food insecurity throughout the capital region.

The college collected cleaning supplies, blankets, towels and non-perishable food. They’ll be donated to help organizations in seven counties.

“It’s so important for us as a college to give back to our community, and give back to a lot of the local area counties where a lot of our students come from,” Central Penn College’s Curtis Voelker said. “We also want to take this as an opportunity to help our students learn and grow not just inside the classroom but outside the classroom, learning what it means to be a contributing member of society.”

The goal is to raise $10,000 and collect 3,000 items by mid-December.