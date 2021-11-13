Central Penn College holding campaign to fight homelessness, housing insecurity

SUMMERDALE, Pa. (WHTM) — Central Penn College is collecting food, household, and personal items along with cash donations to help seven organizations in the area as part of its ongoing Raise the Roof campaign, which is helping fight homelessness and housing insecurity in the Midstate.

“Anyone who can’t make it down today but wants to continue to donate can come to the college. We are on Valley Road here in Summerdale, and you can drop off any items — canned goods, socks, and personal hygiene products — in our lobby Monday through Friday,” Central Penn College President Linda Fedrizzi-Williams said.

Central Penn College faculty, staff, and students donated more than 300 hours of community service during the year to help make the Raise the Roof campaign a success.