Central Penn College to host drive-through donation event Saturday, Nov. 21

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Central Penn College will be collecting nonperishable food items and cash donations on Saturday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., as part of its KnightQuest: Combat Hunger initiative. The drop-off site is at the parking lot at the intersection of Valley Road and B Street.

“This campaign runs throughout the fall and will benefit 10 local food banks and the communities they serve,” said Adrienne Thoman, dean of student engagement at the college. “Our goal as an institution is to collect at least 4,500 donated items and raise $4,500 in the fight against hunger and food insecurity. With the community’s help, we believe we can far surpass both of these goals.”

Monetary donations also are being accepted through www.givebutter.com/knightquest.

All donors are asked to wear a mask while dropping off donations. All volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves for safety.

When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What: Drive-through food donation drive to benefit KnightQuest: Combat Hunger campaign.

Who: The event is open to the general public. Central Penn College students, faculty, staff and alumni will be there to accept donations.

Where: 600 Valley Road, Summerdale, Pa. Donation site is the parking lot at the intersection of Valley Road and B Street.