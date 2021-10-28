Central Penn College’s Bras Across Campus event raises awareness, encourages self-exams

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Central Penn College made sure everyone thought about it on Thursday, Oct. 28, with its Bras Across Campus event.

The college strung dozens of bras across Henszy’s Bridge in the middle of campus at the request of the Feel Your Boobies Foundation. The goal? To make students aware that young women can and do get breast cancer.

“And because they are too young to get screenings, they really need to have that self-awareness on their own to be doing self-breast exams,” Kristin Fike, Colleges Against Cancer Club at Central Penn, said.

The college and community donated 60 new bras for Thursday’s effort. Then, they will be donated to Community Aid.