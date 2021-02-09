Central Pennsylvania school closings and delays

Following the Midstate’s recent snowfall, area schools begin to announce school closings and delays. The list below will continue to be updated as information becomes available.

Adams County

Berks County

Tulpehocken Area Schools – Virtual Snow Day

Cumberland County

Dauphin County

Halifax Area Schools – Virtual Learning

Millersburg Area Schools – Virtual Learning

Northern Dauphin Christian School – 2 Hour Delay, Mod Kindergarten

Upper Dauphin Schools – Virtual Learning

Y.B.E.C. at Fishing Creek – Virtual Learning

Franklin County

Lancaster County

Lebanon County

Mifflin County

Mifflin Co. Early Head Start – 2 Hour Delay

Mifflin Co. Head Start – 2 Hour Delay

Northumberland County

Line Mountain Schools – 3 Hour Delay

Perry County

Greenwood Schools – 2 Hour Delay

Newport Schools – 2 Hour Delay

Susquenita Schools – 2 Hour Delay

West Perry Schools – 2 Hour Delay

Schuylkill County

Blue Mountain Schools – Virtual Learning

Schuylkill Co Special Ed – Virtual Learning

Schuylkill I.U. 29 – Virtual Learning, Office Staff on 2 hour delay

Tri-Valley Schools – Virtual Learning

Williams Valley Schools – Virtual Learning

Snyder County

Midd-West School District – 2 Hour Delay

Selinsgrove Schools – Students should arrive between 10-10:25 a.m.

Snyder/Union Head Start – 2 Hour Delay

York County

For a full list of closings and delays, click here.