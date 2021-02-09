Central Pennsylvania school closings and delays

Following the Midstate’s recent snowfall, area schools begin to announce school closings and delays. The list below will continue to be updated as information becomes available.
Adams County
Berks County
- Tulpehocken Area Schools – Virtual Snow Day
Cumberland County
Dauphin County
- Halifax Area Schools – Virtual Learning
- Millersburg Area Schools – Virtual Learning
- Northern Dauphin Christian School – 2 Hour Delay, Mod Kindergarten
- Upper Dauphin Schools – Virtual Learning
- Y.B.E.C. at Fishing Creek – Virtual Learning
Franklin County
Lancaster County
Lebanon County
Mifflin County
- Mifflin Co. Early Head Start – 2 Hour Delay
- Mifflin Co. Head Start – 2 Hour Delay
Northumberland County
- Line Mountain Schools – 3 Hour Delay
Perry County
- Greenwood Schools – 2 Hour Delay
- Newport Schools – 2 Hour Delay
- Susquenita Schools – 2 Hour Delay
- West Perry Schools – 2 Hour Delay
Schuylkill County
- Blue Mountain Schools – Virtual Learning
- Schuylkill Co Special Ed – Virtual Learning
- Schuylkill I.U. 29 – Virtual Learning, Office Staff on 2 hour delay
- Tri-Valley Schools – Virtual Learning
- Williams Valley Schools – Virtual Learning
Snyder County
- Midd-West School District – 2 Hour Delay
- Selinsgrove Schools – Students should arrive between 10-10:25 a.m.
- Snyder/Union Head Start – 2 Hour Delay
York County
For a full list of closings and delays, click here.