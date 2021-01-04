Central Pennsylvanian lottery player claims online prize worth $100,000

SCHUYLKILL, Pa. – A Pennsylvania Lottery player in Schuylkill County was recently awarded an online prize worth $100,000 on the online game BRR Bucks.
PA iLottery games can be played online using an electronic device with an internet connection. BRR Bucks allows players to win when a cluster of three or more symbols are matched.
If players wish, they can set time limits, deposit limits and spending limits to suit their budget and play style. Players may also take a cool-off break or self-exclude entirely for one year or five years.
