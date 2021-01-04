Central Pennsylvanian lottery player claims online prize worth $100,000

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, people buy lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Casino Resorts Lotto Store just inside the California border near Primm, Nev. The California Lottery announced in June 2017 that a 19-year-old woman won a total of $655,555 on a pair of $5 scratch-off tickets purchased the same […]

SCHUYLKILL, Pa. – A Pennsylvania Lottery player in Schuylkill County was recently awarded an online prize worth $100,000 on the online game BRR Bucks.

PA iLottery games can be played online using an electronic device with an internet connection. BRR Bucks allows players to win when a cluster of three or more symbols are matched.

If players wish, they can set time limits, deposit limits and spending limits to suit their budget and play style. Players may also take a cool-off break or self-exclude entirely for one year or five years.