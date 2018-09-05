Century Link customers unhappy with phone, internet service Video

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) - Hundreds of Century Link internet and phone customers reached out to ABC 27 to share concerns about the company's service, primarily in Perry, Juniata and Franklin Counties.

Many complain of four to five week wait times for phone or modem repairs, while others say techs who are scheduled to come out for a house visit never show up.

Century Link is the only phone and internet provider for many of these residents, who feel like the company has become a monopoly.

They want more competition and options, so that customer service and overall response times might improve.

Century Link released the following statement when they heard ABC 27 was running a story:

"CenturyLink continually evaluates its business processes and systems and adjusts its operations to meet the needs of the business and its customers. We are transitioning to a new dispatch system that should improve the efficiency of our dispatch, repair and install process. The dispatch system transition, combined with demand for our residential products and services, has resulted in extended installation and repair times. We are currently working to resolve this matter and apologize for the inconvenience."

