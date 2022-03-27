HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa (WHTM) — Honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice is what happened today in Hampden Township, Cumberland County.

Members of the community came together for the National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which happened at the Hampden Township Veterans Park. The gathering was hosted by the township veterans recognition committee and the American Legion world war one memorial post 109.

Veterans at the event said many soldiers who came back from Vietnam were not treated very well

“They never got the recognition they deserved then, they’re getting it now of course. I thank them for their service in the country but again, my function is to help those who are suffering now,” American Legion Commander Michael Murphy said.

Vietnam War pins were presented to the veterans for their service.