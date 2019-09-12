Ceremony honors 9/11 anniversary, shares message for younger generation

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – Hundreds gathered on a hilltop in Hampden Township, Cumberland County Wednesday evening, to honor the nearly three thousand lives lost 18 years ago, on September 11, 2001.

Several attendees said as the years tick by, they don’t want the memories of those who died to fade.

“If we’re out here doing it, we can bring people together at least for that day, or maybe the day after, and the people they talk to – they’ll remember what it is and why we’re doing it,” said President of the American Legion Riders from Post 751, Ryan Fiscus. “We just do it as an honor to the people out there on the front lines getting stuff done.”

One man said the younger generation should not only be aware of the terror attacks, but should also appreciate the sacrifice thousands of people made.

“I feel that they’re too busy with their laptops and phones and they just don’t pay attention to what freedoms they do have in the United States,” said Robert Martz, a historian for the Riders. “I feel that they should really stop and think of the liberties that they do have.”

The Riders, along with the Hampden Township Veterans Recognition Committee, hosted the event to honor all lives that were lost but gave special attention to first responders, even incorporating their respective equipment into a battlefield cross.

“We’ve incorporated in a fireman’s helmet, a policeman’s badge, and a shovel to take care of our police force, our firefighters and our public works that were also there at Ground Zero on 9/11,” said Fiscus.

“Even though it happened so long ago, a tragedy sticks with you forever,” said Bobbi Wood. “A lot of the things that we have that we take for granted we wouldn’t have if it wasn’t for these people who lost their lives. Even though these people have lost their lives a long time ago, they’re not forgotten.”

The ceremony included speakers from the Hampden Township Police, the VFW, and presentations from the military color guard.