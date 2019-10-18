UGI warns of carbon monoxide for upcoming cold months

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The colder weather is moving in and the heater is going to get fired up.

UGI says they’ve responded to several carbon monoxide calls since temperatures dropped and now they’re urging residents to be able to detect warning signs.

“Typically, you see a significant spike in the number of CO calls at the beginning of the heating season,” said Joseph Swope, of UGI Utilities.

UGI says problems arise when a furnace is first turned on.

“CO can be caused by a number of factors and one is a malfunctioning furnace; another is a blocked chimney or vents that aren’t working or also blocked,” said Swope.

This can typically happen over the summer months. Swope says you should consider having your heating system serviced before relying on it during the colder months and clean or replace your filter.

“CO is colorless and odorless, but a lot of times CO is accompanied by a smoky smell that people don’t really know what it is, so it comes in as an odor call,” Swope said.

Other times, there are no warning signs, so you should rely on working detectors.

“Make sure the batteries are fresh because CO detectors have a life expectancy and they don’t last forever,” Swope said.

Carbon monoxide is extremely dangerous. Swope says if you think you’re experiencing CO poisoning, you should get outside to fresh air and immediately contact 911.

“CO poisoning is avoidable and that’s why we’re so aggressive in trying to encourage people to check for Co, especially this time of the year,” said Swope.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.