Chambers Hill Fire Company hosts drive-thru New Years meal fundraiser

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The parking lot at Chambers Hill Fire Company was packed with people in their car, lined up to get a hot New Year’s meal.

“We know it’s a good meal, it’s good for the value, and it’s cheaper than making it at home,” said Randy Hank, a customer in line for a meal.

Over the years, the fire department opened its doors for a sit-down meal in the fire hall, but because of COVID-19, members of the department came up with the idea to turn the event into a drive-thru. The department says a lot of events that are usually held at the fire hall were canceled because of the pandemic, so fundraisers are a big help.

All proceeds go to the Chambers Hill Fire Department. In just 25 minutes, the department sold 200 meals.