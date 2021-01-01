Chambers Hill Fire Company hosts drive-thru New Years meal fundraiser

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The parking lot at Chambers Hill Fire Company was packed with people in their car, lined up to get a hot New Year’s meal. 

“We know it’s a good meal, it’s good for the value, and it’s cheaper than making it at home,” said Randy Hank, a customer in line for a meal.

Over the years, the fire department opened its doors for a sit-down meal in the fire hall, but because of COVID-19, members of the department came up with the idea to turn the event into a drive-thru. The department says a lot of events that are usually held at the fire hall were canceled because of the pandemic, so fundraisers are a big help. 

All proceeds go to the Chambers Hill Fire Department. In just 25 minutes, the department sold 200 meals. 

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss