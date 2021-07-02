Chambersburg accident involving a bicycle and vehicle; juvenile flown to hospital

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — At around 4:22 p.m. on Friday, July 2, the Chambersburg Police Department responded to an accident involving a bicyclist and a vehicle.

At Hood St and Lincoln Way West the accident took place.

An investigation revealed that a juvenile was riding a bike on the sidewalk traveling eastbound against traffic and was struck by a vehicle that was approaching the stop sign.

According to the police report, the juvenile was flown out to a trauma center for treatment of the injuries sustained.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.